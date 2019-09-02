Coastal Twist LGBTIQA+ Arts & Culture Festival 2019

Central Coast NSW flies its Rainbow flag nationally for the very first time as the "Coastal Twist" festival gets set to strap on its bustier with an inclusive bright & bold program of free & ticketed events across 3 delicious days & naughty nights!

Cabaret, Drag, Film, live music, Dance Parties & Exhibitions across our Peninsula Hub of Umina Beach, Ettalong & Woy Woy.

The Coastal Twist Festival is culminating in a huge oceanfront Fair Day at the Peninsula Recreation Precinct, Umina Beach Sunday Oct 6th, all ages, all welcome, bring your pooches and picnic blanket.





Exhibition: Outing Disability - Coastal Twist Festival

Free All ages event

2-16 Oct Cafe & Art RePublik Cafe, Ettalong

Internationally acclaimed photographer Belinda Mason’s photography into the lives of LGBTIQ people with disability. Challenge attitudes & assumptions on sexuality and gender of people with disability.



Cabaret: The Love Club - Coastal Twist Festival

7:30 – 11pm, Friday 4th Oct 2019

18+ Online Ticket sales only

Where: Everglades Country Club, Woy Woy

The whole shack shimmies! Bold variety, cabaret with a subversive streak from some of the biggest LGBTIQ names the country has to offer. Grab a feed in the bistro beforehand!



Free Event: Life's a Beach - Coastal Twist Festival

When: 9am – 2pm, Saturday 5th October 2019

Free All ages event

Where: 509 Ocean Beach Rd, Umina Beach - Look for our Marquee

Get amongst the Bush n Beach with Queer Malibu Surf Comp, Volleyball matches, Lifesavers with Pride, Shows, Tunes – All on the golden sands of Umina Beach.



DANCE Party: Bauhaus Beach Ball - Coastal Twist Festival

When: 6pm - Midnight, Saturday 5th October 2019

18+ Online Ticket sales only

Where: Club Umina, Melbourne Ave, Umina Beach

Dance, Prance & Romance. Surrealist Costume Dance Party Driven by the arts of costume, make-up, special effects and creativity without borders. Expect glamorous outfits, great music vibes & podium performances



Free Event: Fair Day - Coastal Twist Festival

When: 10:30 am - 5pm Sunday 6th October 2019

Free All ages event

Where: Peninsula Recreation Precinct, Umina Beach

A full day of world class lgbtiqa Entertainment from Drag to Live band, Youth spaces, Rainbow family zone, curated food, Drag Storytime & Puparazzi Pooch Parade, Artisan stalls, Community stalls. Bring a picnic blanket, grab your pozzy and get set for a memorable day aligning your belly, heart and choices with Human Rights & Equality for all peoples.



Recovery Party: QueerScreen & Dahl: Twist Top Short Shorts 18+

When: 5pm - 10pm Sunday 6th October 2019

Unclassified 15+ Online Ticket sales only

Where: Ocean Beach SLSC, 176 The Esplanade, Umina Beach

Chill out after Fair day with QueerScreen on our closing event. What's there to think about? Sunset drinks overlooking the beach, QueerScreen curated short films & a scrumptious fresh curated Indian Feast served with pizzas!

