Cleo Smith Alleged Abductor Appears In Court
He has not entered a plea yet
Four-year-old Cleo Smith.
Cleo Smith’s alleged abductor Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, has briefly appeared in court after having spent more than a month in a maximum-security remand prison in Perth.
Mr Kelly is accused of taking four-year-old Cleo Smith from her family’s tent in the remote Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon on October 16.
He faced a magistrate in Carnarvon via video link from Casuarina Prison on Monday, facing multiple offences including forcibly taking a child under 16 years old.
Bail was not considered and Kelly has been remanded in custody, scheduled to reappear for a further legal advice hearing on January 24.
After a massive 18-day police search, little Cleo was found alive and physically unharmed playing with toys at a property just minutes away from her family home in Carnarvon. Around the same time, Kelly was arrested.
Police allege Kelly acted alone and is yet to enter a plea to his charges. It’s understood he has no connection to Cleo’s family.
Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.