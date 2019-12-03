Check Out Shepparton's New Art Exhibition This Summer!

Hoping to check out something a little different these holidays? Well, the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) is hosting a maximalist exhibition this Summer, exploring the art of collecting.

Collector/Collected celebrates three major parts, showcasing two separate collections of Australian studio pottery from the 60's & 70's, the Studio Pottery from the John Nixon Collection, alongside SAM's collection from the same time period.

These collections sit alongside work from contemporary artists such as Tony Albert, Kate Daw, Geoff Newton & Dave Sequeira, each of whom explore their own interpretation of collecting and collections.

Nixon's collection features works from 29 artists from the eastern suburbs of Melbourne during the 1950's, 60's and 70's and among those artists are those known for their association to Potter's Cottage in Warrandyte including Sylvia & Artur (Artek) Halpern, Charles Wilton, Gus & Betty McLaren, Phil Dunn, Reg Preston, Fritz & Kate Janeba and Elsa Ardern.

Deakin University Art Gallery Curator, James Lynch says the collection showcases the artists ability to make something more of the act of collecting.

“Looking at this incredible collection of hand-made pottery: wrenched, moulded and fired from clay sourced from local earth around the suburbs and backyards of Melbourne – the beating heart of creativity itself can almost be grasped. This exhibition is testament to how passion, knowledge and dedication can transform the everyday act of collecting into cultural treasure,” - James Lynch

Nixon's works will be displayed alongside SAM's very own collection, comprised of over 350 different artworks, capturing a particular moment in Australian history.

If you're interested in diving deeper into the world of art this Summer, head on down to the Shepparton Art Museum between December 7th 2019 & March 1st 2020. For more information, follow the link to the website.

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the catch-up below...