Get your running shoes ready Coasties, because The Bay to Bay Running Festival is back for 2022!

The Bay To Bay Running Festival is run by thousands of people each year, this year supporting charities Camp Breakaway and The Glen. There are no age restrictions – anyone is welcomed to be involved. Plus, the Hit 101.3 Black Thunders will be there on the day to cheer you on!

Events:

Half Marathon: Woy Woy start at 7:00 am

12 km Fun Run: Woy Woy start at 8:00 am

5 km Fun Run / Walk: Adcock Park start at 9:30 am

2 km Kids’ Run: Central Coast Stadium start at 7:30 am

To find out more and register your interest, head here - baytobay.org.au.

What: Bay To Bay Running Festival 2022

When: Sunday June 19th

Where: Central Coast Stadium

Adcock Park, West Gosford

The Boulevard, Woy Woy