Perth Lights Up!

Reflect, Respect and Celebrate with your city this Australia Day!

Entertainment Zone presented by Lotterywest

The Entertainment Zone presented by Lotterywest is the place to be with family fun galore plus Perth’s best views of Skyworks. Here’s what you can find from 3pm across Langley Park and Terrace Road Car Park...

Mix94.5 live broadcast and chill zone, games, giveaways and the chance to win cash - 3pm to 9pm | Free

Amusements and Obstacle Courses - 3pm to 7.45pm | Free

Freestyle Motocross (FMX) and BMX Stunt Shows - 3pm to 6.45pm | Free

Water Playground - 3pm to 7.45pm | Free

18 Hole Mini Golf - 3pm to 7.45pm | Free

International Food Markets - 3pm to 8pm | Cost to purchase

Accessible Family Friendly Zone - 3pm to 7.45pm | Free

Birak Concert Supreme Court Gardens - 3pm to 7.30pm | Free

Air Show Perth sky above the Swan River - 3.30pm to 7.50pm | Free

Fireworks Show Swan River - 8pm to 8.30pm | Free

BYO Picnic Zones with limited alcohol will be permitted in two designated BYO Picnic Zones, operating between 6.30pm and 8.45pm:

Langley Park, Perth - Langley Park reserve bounded by Terrace Road, Plain Street and Victoria Avenue, extending to the Swan River foreshore directly opposite Langley Park.

Langley Park, Perth - Langley Park reserve bounded by Terrace Road, Plain Street and Victoria Avenue, extending to the Swan River foreshore directly opposite Langley Park. Kings Park and Botanic Garden - designated grassed area in Kings Park; the western and eastern side of Fraser Avenue and bound by Wadjuk Way and the Administration road.

Event-goers 18 years and over may bring either one six pack of beer or mixed drinks, or one bottle of wine per adult. Anyone not abiding by these conditions will be required to leave the event. Remember, all other areas of the City of Perth Skyworks are alcohol-free zones at all times.

Mix94.5 is your official City of Perth Skyworks station on the FM band or via the LiSTNR app on your digital radio!

Head to the city to see how Perth Lights Up this Australia Day! Click here for further details