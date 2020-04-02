Art for Our ANZACs

Perth – let’s unite for ANZAC Day, even though we can’t physically be together.

From Tuesday 21 April, you can start collecting artwork symbolising ANZAC Day from the lift-outs in The West Australian… there are four different pieces of artwork to collect over four days – collect one or all, and put them in your window for everyone to see.

You can also join Xavier, Juelz & Pete each day on Hit92.9 to hear from the artist who created that day's artwork and why it's special to them.

Then, on ANZAC Day, join the RSLWA and the rest of Perth in standing on your driveway at 6am to commemorate the ANZACs. Share the love with #drivewayatdawn

Let’s stand together, when we can’t be together.

Supported by Hit92.9, The West Australian, Channel 7 and RSLWA

