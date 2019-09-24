An Ultra Cool 70s Inspired Car Show Is Coming To Euroa Next Month

Whether you're into four wheels or two, rev-heads and throttle jockeys of all ages are in for a huge treat, with the return of one of the country’s best car and bike shows. The family-favourite Australian National Show N Shine , at Euroa’s pristine Seven Creeks Park, will have you drooling, with more than 1000 dazzling vintage and rare vehicles on display. This year’s event has a 70s twist, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the cult film Easy Riders.

Take a road-trip down memory lane as you gaze upon some seriously sexy Sandmans, a mint-condition Torana A9x (worth well over $300,000) and a convoy of custom Choppers from the good-old-days. Also featuring among the retro range, will be one of the oldest cars in the country - an extremely rare AMC Rambler built in 1902.

A handful of modern marvels, like the incredible 2019 all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, will also be on show - to remind us just how old (and gold) combustion engines really are. A crowd-favourite - the speedway stand - is bigger and better this year, with race cars, rally cars, and special interest cars, such as the “LapreCorn” - a tribute car to the Brock/Moffat Commodore which represented Australia in an epic attack on the European Championships.

You’ll want to see the Central Victorian Corvettes (and friends) on exhibition, as well as displays from the Historic Ambulance, to the Benalla Aviation Museum’s Rolls Royce Merlin, and last year’s Best In Show winner, the ’64 Ford Galaxy of Andrew Beverley. There’re more than 70 trophies up for grabs, as well as prizes for attendees rocking the best 1970s outfits. Food and drink, trade and merch stalls, and three rock bands will keep you on your toes. Kids will have plenty to do too, with the Euroa mini railway, horse and carriage rides, two jumping castles and a petting zoo.