It's Official, We Finally Have The Trailer & Date For The Last Ever 'To All The Boys' Movie!

The one thing that might excite many movie marathon enthusiasts in 2021 is, thanks to COVID19, we now have a plethora of hotly anticipated flicks coming out this year!

Netflix has finally confirmed the film, To All The Boys I Loved Before: Always and Forever will be available from the 12th of February (just in time for Valentine's Day - eep!)

Plus, they've also released the official trailer! You can check it out below:

What we gathered from the trailer is that this is Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's final year before college, so of course, it will put a strain on their relationship, especially since we see that Lara Jean doesn't get into the same one as her boy.

And so, the question also begs, what does 3,000 miles do to a relationship? Well, I guess we'll just have to find out!

Also, we hate to inform you but there is sad news for fans, as Netflix has also announced this will be the last series in the franchise.

*SCREAMING*

So, if you're thinking what we're thinking, V-day will definitely be composed of a fully-fledged To All The Boys movie marathon, followed shortly by a Kissing Booth saga!

