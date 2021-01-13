Grab The Popcorn, We've Got Your First Teasers For 'The Kissing Booth' & 'To All The Boys 3'!

The one thing that might excite many movie marathon enthusiasts in 2021 is, thanks to COVID19, we now have a plethora of hotly anticipated flicks coming out this year!

Netflix has finally revealed a bunch of new movies coming, with Kissing Booth 3 and To All The Boys I Loved Before 3 being our tops picks.

You can check out the teasers below:

But there is sad news for fans, as Netflix has also confirmed that these will, in fact, be the last of each of the movies' series.

We are also yet to find out more on each film's storyline, but what we gathered from the teaser was that there is definitely some trouble (again) in paradise for our favourite teenage couple, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky.

As for Elle Evans, Noah and Lee Flynn, well, we guess you will just have to wait and see.

We have a feeling (fingers crossed) this goody might be out just in time for Valentine's Day as well, so keep your eyes peeled people!

