Here Are All The Movies Finally Coming In 2021 After Being Delayed Thanks To COVID19

We all know just how unpredictable plans can be now, which is why we saw a whole bunch of hotly anticipated movies be delayed in 2020, thanks to COVID19.

Well, hopefully, *fingers crossed* 2021 just might be a little better.

So, for now, we've finally got the full list of movies which are set to be released this year with everything from the new Space Jam movie to Legally Blonde 3 to Spiderman 3 and so much more!

There's literally something for everyone, take a look at the all-star line up below:

January

Indiana Jones: Triology

These Indiana Jones' movies have been a long time coming after it was supposed to be in cinemas in July 2019, then got pushed back to 2020, and thanks to covid, got shoved back again! Finally, the re-release dates have been announced by Paramount Pictures, kicking off with Raiders of the Lost Ark on Jan 28, then The Temple of Doom on Feb 4 and last but not least, The Last Crusade on the 18th Feb! The original films are set to bring the gang back together with Harrison Ford reprising the lead role.

April

Quiet Place Part II

After it was meant to air last year, the sequel will follow the remaining Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. The new release date is 22 April. Watch the trailer here.

James Bond: No Time To Die

He's back! The 25th movie in the series, starring Daniel Craig in his classic spy attire, you can expect lots of action and 007' adventures after Bond’s retirement in Jamaica is cut short when an old friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), comes seeking help! Watch the trailer here.

May

Black Widow

Probably one of our most anticipated Marvel films yet! Scarlett Johansson has finally got her own movie. It also features; David Harbour, Florence Pugh and O-T Fagbenle, and it is set after 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. It will see her character, Natasha Romanoff, on the run where she's forced to confront her dark past as a spy! Watch the trailer here.

Cruella

A classic childhood favourite! This revival of the iconic villain from 101 Dalmations will feature Emma Stone as a younger Cruella de Vil. It is also set to star Emma Thompson, Joel Fry Paul, Walter Hauser and Mark Strong. Watch the trailer here.

Fast & Furious 9

As you can imagine, this iconic, need for speed film will follow Dominic Toretto aka Vin Diesel and his crew, who end up battling one of the world's most talented assassins and high-performance drivers. Spoiler alert: who actually turns out to be Dom's estranged brother, Jakob, played by John Cena. Plus, it also sees the return of Han Lue, who has been perceived to be long-dead. Watch the trailer here.

June

Ghost Busters: Afterlife

Almost 30 years later, we finally get a revamp on the 1980's film, Ghostbusters. The sequel showcases a family who discovers that they have a connection to the original ghost-catching business. The new film features Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts who reprise their roles from the original movie, and they’re joined by Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon! Watch the trailer here.

In The Heights

The musical drama investigates New York City’s Dominican American neighbourhood of Washington Heights and is based on the musical of the same name. The film stars Stephanie Beatriz, Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera and more! Watch the trailer here.

July

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. The new release date is 1st July. Watch the trailer here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Watch the loveable antihero, Gru, like you've never seen him before (as a baby). The voice cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, Michelle Yeoh and Steve Carell. Watch the trailer here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

This is probably one of our all-time movies we cannot wait to see. Almost 25 years later, you can catch up on all your favourite Looney Tunes characters shenanigans along with NBA superstar LeBron James. Co-stars will also include Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle and NBA players like Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and more! Watch the trailer here.

August

The Suicide Squad 2

This sequel takes on a different lens as it now follows the comic book storyline of Harley Quinn and her gang of supervillains, rather than continuing the narrative of the 2016 film. The star-studded cast features Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney and Pete Davidson! Watch the trailer here.

October

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

It's a spin-off of the G.I. Joe film series directed by Robert Schwentke. With stars, Henry Golding, Samara Weaving taking centre stage! The movie is set to be released on October 21.

November

Mission Impossible 7

Another Tom Cruise movie is here! Ethan Hunt is here again save the world, and while we are yet to hear more on the specific of the new flick but we know production is well underway! Watch the trailer here.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

Another greatly anticipated film that's actually being made in our own very backyard! Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley and his manager, Tom Parker about Elvis's rise to fame with co-star Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

December

Spiderman 3

Another Marvel movie-making headlines see the return of Tom Holland and two other (if not more?) Spidermen! There is also chatter of original co-stars such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 who will reprise their roles, in what is sure to be an ambitious, universe-crossing superhero film! Watch the trailer here.

The Matrix 4

This iconic movie is about to be ready to a screen near you! Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt who will all reprise their roles! Watch the trailer here.

Yet To Be Confirmed!

Legally Blonde 3

While the movie has been confirmed, the release date is yet to be known after being pushed back! Mindy Kaling first confirmed the news she would be writing the script in an Instagram post in May 2020.

"Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!" she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her role as an attorney, Elle Woods, where she first played the Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde! Watch the trailer here.

We simply cannot wait to watch these movies albeit at the cinemas or from the sanctuary of our beds as soon as they become available!

Stay tuned people.

