You Could Buy The Actual Godric's Hollow House From The Harry Potter Movies

If you consider yourself to be a pretty big Harry Potter fan, then we may have found your dream home.

The actual Godric's Hollow Potter home which was featured in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallow is up for sale.

The house doesn't look exactly like it did in the movie (probably a good thing since it was basically a ruin), but there's still a lot here to make any Potterheads feel at home.

Known as De Vere House, the property was built in the 15th-century. It has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and internal Medieval and Tudor features.

The owners are asking £950,000 ($AU1.8 million) for the house, which is located in the town of Lavenham. Check out the listing here.

And if you don't think you can afford to buy it, you can also rent a room on AirBnb until it gets sold.

