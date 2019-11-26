Concert In The Clouds: The Biggest Concert Australia Has EVER Seen!
This is EPIC!
You know what it's like when you go along to a concert. The rumble of the bass, the excitement builds and FINALLY the crowd lets out an almighty screams as your favourite acts appears on stage!
Enter stage left, Concert In The Clouds.
This first of its kind, a simulcast 'mega-concert' across the Hit Network including DAB stations like Hit Urban, Hit Dance, Hit Oldskool and Hit Easy, promises access to some of the biggest acts in the world, right from the comfort of your phone or home.
This week's line up is nothing short of incredible...
The Hit Network
12 noon: Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga
1pm: Pink, Alessia Cara, Jason Derulo
2pm: U2, Birds Of Tokyo* on The Hit Network and Triple M
3pm: 5 Seconds Of Summer, Dua Lipa, Alanis Morrisette
4pm: Coldplay and Nirvana* on The Hit Network and Triple M
5pm: Salt N Pepa, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello
6pm: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars
Hit Easy
12 noon: Duran Duran
1pm: Crowded House
2pm: Taylor Swift
3pm: Cyndi Lauper
4pm: Vance Joy
5pm: Billy Joel
6pm: Adele
Hit Oldskool
12 noon: Michael Jackson
1pm: INXS
2pm: Backstreet Boys
3pm: George Michael
4pm: REM
5pm: Miley Cyrus
6pm: Katy Perry
Hit Buddha
12 noon: Matt Corby
6pm: Lana Del Rey
Hit Urban
2pm: Hilltop Hoods
4pm: Rihanna
6pm: Post Malone
Hit Dance
3pm: Marshmello
6pm: Avicii
So, how do you get your exclusive ticket to this amazing radio and online event? SIMPLE. Listen to your radio OR download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and select what station and show you want to see - easy as that!
Catch up and re-live some of the biggest moments with this week's line up below!