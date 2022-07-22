We Have A Start Date For A Whole New Season Of The Masked Singer Australia!

We finally have a start date for The Masked Singer Australia, after showing you some of the masks you can expect this year!

The highly-addictive singing competition will be on our TV screens sooner rather than later, and we cannot wait!

In what is set to be the biggest and best season yet, concealed powerhouse performers will take to the stage, disguised as the most bizarre characters. Hot on their tail is our superstar guessing panel: Mel B, Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes, who will try to figure out who is behind the mask.

Have a look here:

Get ready, because the brand new season of The Masked Singer Australia, hosted by Osher Günsberg, will premiere on Sunday, 7 August at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

