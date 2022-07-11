The Next Five Masks Have Been Revealed For The Masked Singer Australia!

We recently told you that one of our favourite shows is returning to our TV screens - The Masked Singer Australia!

We introduced you to the first three masks, Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong (check them out here), and now, we have the next five masks to show you!

This season, the celebrities will be hiding beneath some of the wildest costumes to ever bust on to television screens, that will have viewers across Australia screaming "take it off!".

Joining Mirrorball, Thong and Zombie to dance and sing their way into your imagination will be:

Popcorn

Caterpillar

Rooster

Snapdragon

Blowfly

Here's a first look:

Standby for more updates!

Catch up on The Streaming Service here: