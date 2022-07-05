The Masked Singer Reveals Their First Three Costumes & In True Aussie Form, One Of Them Is 'Thong'

One of our favourite shows is returning to our TV screens and we have the first look to share with you!

The Masked Singer Australia is coming back with new panelists, new celebrities and new masks.

This season, the celebrities will be hiding beneath some of the wildest costumes to ever bust on to television screens! So, let's introduce you to the first three masks!

A few of the masks we'll be seeing singing and dancing their way into our imagination this year will be Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong!

Mirrorball is ready to spin their way onto The Masked Singer Australia stage – but will they reflect the celeb under the mask?

Zombie joins us from beyond the grave. Typically, zombies are dead and slow, but rest assured our Zombie will put on a lively performance! It’s a no-brainer!

And move over Pavlova, because there’s a new Aussie icon stepping up this season! The iconic double plugger, Thong! Will they flip or will they flop?

Leading the nation’s biggest guessing game is a crack unit of powerhouse detectives: Mel B, Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes.

So, who's behind the mask? Find out soon when The Masked Singer comes to 10 and 10 Play!

