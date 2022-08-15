Warner Bros. Are Developing A Modern 'Wizard Of Oz' Remake

Well… Suddenly the new plans for Movie World make sense!

It’s been revealed Warner Bros. are remaking The Wizard of Oz, 83 years after the original film’s release.

Hear about Snoop Dogg’s new VAMPIRE HUNTER role:

Kenya Barris (the creator of Black-ish and writer for Coming 2 America, The Witches and Cheaper By The Dozen) has been tapped to write and direct a ‘modern reimagining’ of the classic tale about an ordinary girl in a strange land.

While it might seem a bit audacious to be remaking such a beloved property, it’s not like spin-offs and other adaptations are hard to come by: just look at Wicked (which is also being adapted into a movie) or the oft forgotten The Wiz, which saw Michael Jackson as Scarecrow.

So far, other details about the remake are few and far between, but we expect all of that to change in the coming months.

Keep an eye on this space!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: