A 'Wizard Of Oz' District Is Coming To Warner Bros. Movie World!

What a wonderful wiz he was, the Wizard of Oz is coming to Aus…tralia!

It’s been revealed Warner Bros. Movie World will be the new home of The Wizard of Oz, with the theme park announcing their latest precinct will be based on the beloved 1939 musical fantasy flick!

A new section of the park will feature ‘a suspended family coaster, a family boomerang racer and immersive theming,’ a statement from Movie World revealed.

Honestly, we’re not sure what a ‘boomerang racer’ is, but the picture released to coincide with the statement shows two rides (one based on the Kansas farm-house from the beginning of the film, while the other draws from the Wicked Witch’s castle), the Yellow Brick Road and a facade of the Emerald City… and it all looks delightful!

The new district is a refreshing step away from the DC Comics properties the park has been capitalising on for the last couple of decades – while we love Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and co, we enjoy seeing movies represented at Movie World!

There is one thing that perplexes us, though!

The Wizard of Oz is a property owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, who used to have a park at Orlando’s Disney World… Meanwhile, Universal Studios has The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which is a franchise owned by Warner Bros…

As Jerry Seinfeld would say, “What’s the deal with theme park licensing?!”

Warner Bros. Movie World’s Wizard of Oz precinct is set to open at some point in 2024.

