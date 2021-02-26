- Adelaide NewsV8 Supercar Guru Mark Baretta Reveals When He Thinks The Adelaide Circuit Will Be Back!
V8 Supercar Guru Mark Baretta Reveals When He Thinks The Adelaide Circuit Will Be Back!
Dang nabbit.
Mark Baretta
While we might not have the official Adelaide 500 back on our streets, we do have a replacement event happening next week!
Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke to renown V8 sports reporter Mark Baretta about when Adelaide can expect the Adelaide circuit return.
Take a listen below to find out:
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!