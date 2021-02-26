PSA: The Adelaide 500 Is Still Going Ahead Next Week It'll Just Look VERY Different

This is not a drill!

Ask and you shall receive South Australia!

As it turns out, Adelaide's favourite racing event, the Adelaide 500, is actually going ahead next week, but it's going to look VERY different.

And by different, we mean, it's going to be 500 meters in length and on razer scooters...

Thanks to Bec, Cosi & Lehmo Adelaide will still get a race, just probably not the one you expected!

Take a listen to find out more below:

