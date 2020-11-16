Turns Out Charcuterie Chalets Are The New Christmas Trend & Honestly What Monster Created These?

Apparently, gingerbread houses just aren't quite enough anymore, so some loony has decided to start this new Christmas trend with charcuterie chalets and dear god, why?

I think we could all agree that many of us could've gone on living without this knowledge, but none the less, here we are.

People have started redesigning their basic cheese board with these DIY houses which are literally just meat and cheese, and honestly, we blame COVID for this unhinged cooking phenomenon.

Take a look at them below, vegans and vegos beware...

Let us know in the comments if you think this is something you'd like to try this Christmas or if you're just as uncomfortable by these meat houses as us...

We think we'll just stick to our pavlova boards for this festive season.

Until then, enjoy Santa Radio! it's now available on the Hit App. Download it now for iOS and Android.

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.