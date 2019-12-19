Pavlova Boards Are Now A Thing And They're All The Festive Inspo You Need

Forget about bringing a basic cheeseboard to your party this festive season and impress guests with this new platter trend instead.

Thanks to Swish Biscuits we now have all the DIY pavlova board inspo we will ever need.

All you need to do is get yourself a cute wooden board, mini meringues (homemade or store-bought, depends on how far you wanna go), toppings of your choice and an array of sweet dips to flavour up your own pav!

Perfect for picky pav eaters! Everyone gets to make their own custom pavs just the way they like it.

And if that isn't enough festive inspo for you, we've found some other mouth-watering pav ideas to suit any occasion!

You can thank us later, happy board building people!

Everything You Missed From Carrie & Tommy

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.