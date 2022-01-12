Too Hot To Handle Trailer Shows The Wildest Singles Yet & Double Prize Money!

The naughtiest reality show to brace our screens, Too Hot To Handle, is launching season 3 on Netflix this month, and we finally have a trailer!

12 men and women will compete to win BIG MONEY, but there's a catch...they have to stay celibate! Can they keep their hands off each other?

The past two seasons have seen everyone compete to win $100,000, but the stakes are higher this year with $200,000 on the line!

If the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like the fund will be sinking pretty fast:

But, could we see them leave their single lives behind and find love? There's only one way to find out!

Keep an eye out for the new season of Too Hot To Handle, dropping on Netflix on January 19!

