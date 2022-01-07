Too Hot To Handle S3 Contestants Have Dropped & There's An Aussie!

Netflix's sexiest reality show, Too Hot To Handle, is coming back for season 3 on January 19 and we have the details on all the hotties joining this year!

12 men and women will compete to win $100,000, but there's a catch...they have to stay celibate! Can they keep their hands off each other?

Here's all the guys & gals competing:

Beaux, 24 - Legal Secretary (UK)

Harry, 29 - Tree Surgeon (UK)

Izzy, 22 - Personal Trainer (UK)

Nathan, 24 - Model (South Africa)

Holly, 23 - Student/Model (USA)

Patrick, 29 - Model/Actor (USA)

Jaz, 25 - Entrepreneur/Model (USA)

Stevan, 26 - Model (USA)

Georgia, 26 - Student Midwife (AUS)

Truth, 23 - Student (USA)

We can't wait!

