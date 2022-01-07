Too Hot To Handle S3 Contestants Have Dropped & There's An Aussie!
Dropping January 19!
Netflix's sexiest reality show, Too Hot To Handle, is coming back for season 3 on January 19 and we have the details on all the hotties joining this year!
12 men and women will compete to win $100,000, but there's a catch...they have to stay celibate! Can they keep their hands off each other?
Here's all the guys & gals competing:
Beaux, 24 - Legal Secretary (UK)
Harry, 29 - Tree Surgeon (UK)
Izzy, 22 - Personal Trainer (UK)
Nathan, 24 - Model (South Africa)
Holly, 23 - Student/Model (USA)
Patrick, 29 - Model/Actor (USA)
Jaz, 25 - Entrepreneur/Model (USA)
Stevan, 26 - Model (USA)
Georgia, 26 - Student Midwife (AUS)
Truth, 23 - Student (USA)
We can't wait!
