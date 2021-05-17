The Real Housewives Of Melbourne Star Jackie Gillies Is Pregnant With TWINS!

The Real Housewives of Melbourne star and psychic medium, Jackie Gillies, is pregnant with twins!

Jackie and her husband, former Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies, had gone through seven rounds of IVF and have been open about their struggles trying to start a family.

The 40-year-old mumma-to-be posted her baby bump on Instagram with the caption, "I’m having TWINS! It has been a bumpy IVF journey but all worth it Thank YOU for your support XOXO"

Jackie quit RHOM in February 2020 after revealing she was focusing on starting a family with her husband.

Lucky for us, Jackie is returning for season 5! She revealed that even though she did quit the show last year, she knew she'd return because she had a dream about it!

We're so excited for Jackie & Ben on their TWO bundles of joy! Congratulations!

