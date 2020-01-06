The Original Wiggles Are Putting On An Over 18s Gig To Raise Money For Bushfire Relief

The OG Wiggles are reuniting for a special concert to raise funds for bushfire relief!

Murray, Anthony, Jeff and Greg will be putting on a special over 18s show on January 18th at Castle Hill RSL in Sydney.

While they haven't released a setlist, we'd assume they'd be playing all the hits from Big Red Car to Fruit Salad.

All proceeds from the show will go to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES. Find out how to buy tickets HERE.

Find out how you can donate much needed funds to support our firefighters and those who have lost their homes HERE.