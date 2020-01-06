Here's Where You Can Donate Money For Bush Fire Relief

Australia is in crisis and our neighbours and friends on the frontline need our help.

Aussies feeling helpless have been encouraged to donate money to the following bush fire relief charities and organisations.

Victorian MP Daniel Andrews yesterday said the best way to help going forward is to give money rather than food or other goods.

Please consider contacting your local charities and organisation about how you can best assist before donating items that aren't monetary.

NATIONAL

Salvation Army Bush Fire Disaster Appeal

The Salvos are amongst the affected areas providing meals for evacuees and frontline responders.

The Salvation army will help with financial support and essentials for evacuees as the situation progresses

Vinnies Bushfire Appeal

Vinnies are providing food, clothing, essentials, and financial help, as well as emotional support to anyone effected by the bushfires.

Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief and Fire Recovery Kits

The Samaritans are helping with rubbish removal and property clearing as well as handing out fire recovery kits to help families recover valuable items from the rubble of their homes.

Australian Red Cross First Aid and Emergency Support

The Red Cross are supporting those already affected by the fires, giving immediate first aid and emotional support, working at evacuation centres, and helping people to make contact with loved ones.

GIVIT.ORG.AU

100% of profits go towards purchasing much-needed supplies for displaced families and people in need.

Celeste Barber's Facebook Fundraiser

Comedian Celeste Barber has left us speechless with her fundraiser which has now raised over $32 million! The funds would be distributed to all states.

WILDLIFE

WIRES- Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation

Wires are on the frontline rescuing and caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. You can best support them via their WIRES Emergency Fund.

RSPCA

The RSPCA care for animals such as koalas and are always in need of financial support to help them do vital work in caring for animals that have been injured or are suffering as a result of the bushfires.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital continue to raise money to distribute automatic drinking stations in the burnt areas to assist with wildlife survival. They are also sharing funds with other wildlife organisations in the fire affected regions in NSW.

GOFUNDME

Donate to via this GoFundME page to help our beautiful koalas devastated by recent fires

You can also consider ADOPTING A KOALA with these organisations here:

WWF: Help Save Koalas

Australian Koala Foundation Koala Hospital

STATE-BASED BRIGADES

Donations made to state-based brigades will help them with essential equipment maintenance and upgrades, training and ongoing community work, enabling them to respond to fires as they arise.

NSW: NSW Rural Fire Service

VIC: CFA

SA: CFS

QLD: RFBAQ. Donate to individual fire brigades

WA: DFES. Donate to a local brigade, group or nit

Please give generously. We're all in this together.

