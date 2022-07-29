The Official Trailer For 'Blonde' Takes A Look Inside The Tragic Life Of Marilyn Monroe

We recently showed you the first look of upcoming Netflix film, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, and now, we have the full trailer!

The film recreates iconic Marilyn Monroe moments, like her Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend performance in Gentleman Prefer Blondes, and we see a look inside her private self and tragic life.

From director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.

Here's the full trailer:

Blonde will release globally on Netflix September 28, 2022!

