Here's Your First Look At Ana de Armas As Marilyn Monroe In Netflix's 'Blonde'

We've been given a first look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix film, Blonde.

From director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.

Here's the teaser trailer:

"Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen," de Armas told Netflix Queue.

The film recreates iconic Marilyn Monroe moments, like her Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend performance in Gentleman Prefer Blondes, and we see a look inside her private self and tragic life.

Blonde will release globally on Netflix September 23, 2022!

