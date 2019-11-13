The Dad Who Dumped The Ashes Of His House On The Government’s Doorstep Explains His Story

Aaron Crowe’s home in Northern New South Wales was just one of the estimated 200 houses to perish in the NSW and QLD bushfires over the last week.

Yesterday, Aaron made news as he and his family brought the ashes of their fallen home to the NSW Parliament House in anger of the government’s lack of action and policy on climate change.

This morning, the Hit Network’s Bec & Cosi spoke with Aaron to find out the details of what happened and allow him to voice the frustrations he and his community are experiencing.

“I was out there, I saw people driving aimlessly into fire-fronts looking for loved ones,” he recounted.

“When our house was burning, the early warning apps and websites said the fire front was still 13km away. When I got the ‘warning to leave’ message on my phone, the house had already burned down.

“The government has to be honest about the services they have.”

