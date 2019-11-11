What You Can Do To Help Those Affected By The Bushfires

The NSW Rural Fire Service has stated that the fire danger expected tomorrow is now predicted to be much worse than first thought, with Catastrophic conditions forecast across Greater Sydney, the Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven areas.

With the Premier declaring a 7-day state of emergency, many are now either working out their survival plan or asking how they can help those affected.

If you’re looking for a way to help, take a look at some options below!

The Australian Red Cross

A fund has been set up by the community organisation in partnership with Australia Post.

Aligning with the vast amount of Australia Post Offices across the country, the Red Cross Fund is an easy and direct way to donate to those in need.

Alternatively, you can also donate online HERE.

The Salvation Army

Teams from the Salvation Army Emergency Services (SAES) are currently responding to the fires at evacuation centres across the two states, providing evacuees and frontline responders with meals and other support.

You can donate to the disaster appeal HERE.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has set up an offical GoFundMe page to help thirsty koalas devastated by the recent fires.

According to the organisation, 75% of the fire ground footprint is prime koala habitat, with 350 koalas feared to already have perished.

Surviving koalas are being brought into the hospital for much-needed assessment and treatment, while donation funds are being used to assist in distributing automatic drinking stations to wildlife.

Find out more and donate HERE.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service

Locals Rural Fire Brigades are currently fighting to save communities across NSW and QLD.

You make a money donation to the NSW Rural Fire Service or to a specific Local Brigade HERE.

Stay up to date with the latest bushfire warnings at updates at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Catch up with the latest news & bushfire updates below: