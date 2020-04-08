The Cast Of Glee Are Reuniting To Remember How Insane That Show Was

In case you missed it, casts from broadway productions and former hit TV shows have been coming together this week as part of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s Stars in the House series, which aims to support The Actors Fund charitable organisation.

This morning it was announced that the cast of Desperate Housewives would be virtually coming together, and now the cast of Glee have been added to the schedule!

Next Tuesday, April 14th at 8pm (should be around 10am AEST on April 15th for us), Matt Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, and Kevin McHale will all be reuniting to reminisce about all the insanity from our favourite singing and dancing teen series.

Devo Lea Michelle and Darren Criss aren't named, but we'll keep our fingers crossed!

You’ll be able to watch all the action go down at starsinthehouse.com or on their YouTube channel here!

Find out more information here!

