The Cast Of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Are Reuniting To Raise Money For Charity

Desperate Housewives fans, we have some news for you!

Our newsfeeds might not be so cheerful right now, but one thing that has been putting a smile on our faces, is all the fun content our favourite celebrities have been posting on socials, from Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minded interviews, to the cast of The Nanny reuniting for an online table reading of the pilot episode!

Now, the cast of Desperate Housewives will be coming together as part of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s Stars in the House series, which aims to support The Actors Fund charitable organisation.

When Desperate Housewives burst on to the scene in 2004, it quickly became one of the biggest shows in the world. But the drama off-screen was almost as juicy as what we saw over eight seasons.

Not only have the cast spoken multiple times of a major feud with a lead actress (hinted to be Terri Hatcher), but of course, Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty last year to fraud for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, which lead to a short stint in prison and hefty fines.

So, we kind of get why these two aren't returning for a cheery reunion.

But, we will still get to see Marcia Cross, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong, and Vanessa Williams all reminisce about the good old times on Wisteria Lane!

The reunion is happening this April 12th, 8pm (around 10am AEST) on the at starsinthehouse.com or on their YouTube channel here!

Following the Desperate Housewives reunion, the cast of Glee will be reuniting, including Matt Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale!

Find out more information here!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.