Sydney’s Best Chefs Are Coming Together For A Bushfire Relief Brunch, Lunch & Bake Sale!

Every day we hear about the different ways our community is coming together to raise money for those affected by the ongoing bushfires.

The latest comes from the legends over at award-winning restaurant NOMAD, who have organised a special fundraising event where top chefs from all over the city will come together to host a series of dining events, raising money for the Australian Red Cross.

NOMAD’s Executive Chef, Jacqui Challinor has rallied more than 35 of Sydney’s top chefs and venues, including Aria, Ester, Firedoor, Fred’s, Icebergs Dining Room + Bar, Quay, Rockpool Bar & Grill and Sixpenny with more expected to come on board in the coming days.

Kicking off at 10am this Sunday, January 12th, the chefs will collaborate on a custom a la carte brunch menu that will be available at NOMAD Up The Road until 3pm, as well as a range of takeaway baked goods that will be available for purchase next door at Chin Chin until sold out.

From 12pm onwards, guests can reserve a two hour time slot for $250 at the rooftop lunch at Paramount Recreation Club with roaming canapé style dishes. Palisa Anderson from Boon Luck Farm will be donating produce for the event while the neighbouring bar team from Tio’s will prepare cocktails and St Ali and Single O will provide coffee for the brunch and bake sale.

Alongside the brunch and bake sale, NOMAD will host a silent auction which will conclude on the evening of Sunday 12 January, selling a generous collection of vouchers and experiences than span the hospitality industry. Silent bids can be made online at nomadwine.com.au

Currently, the Rooftop Lunch is the only event not sold out, so book your session now, here!

Find out more ways to help the bushfire crisis here!

