'Stranger Things' Producer Insists Eddie's Return Is 'Highly Unlikely'

If you were holding out for Eddie’s miraculous return in the next season of Stranger Things, we’ve got some bad news for you!

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter at yesterday’s Emmy Awards, Shawn Levy (who’s been attached to the series as a producer since the very first episode) made it clear: the charismatic, D&D-playing, rock-loving Eddie Munson’s return is ‘highly unlikely’.

“A lot of people can’t even handle the thought of a Season 5 without some excuse for Eddie’s presence – Highly unlikely. Highly unlikely. Highly unlikely,” Levy stated.

For clarification, it’s not ‘lowly unlikely’, or ‘averagely unlikely’ – it’s highly unlikely.

“We hear you, world. We know you’re obsessed with Eddie [and] so were we.”

Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson became an instant fan-favourite when he was introduced in the latest season of Stranger Things but was (presumably) killed off during the final episode.

There is a slight chance Levy’s just trying to misdirect the audience to make Eddie’s return more of a surprise (heck, we’ve even heard a solid theory of how he could come back), but for now, we’ll have to take Levy's word at face value.

RIP Eddie Munson (?)

