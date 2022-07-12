We've Just Heard A VERY Convincing Theory Of How A Certain 'Stranger Things' Character Is Alive

*SPOILER ALERT (for the people who somehow HAVEN'T seen the final episodes of Stranger Things S4 xx)*

Guys, we don’t mean to get your hopes up, but we’ve heard an INCREDIBLY convincing theory that suggests a certain someone will be returning for the next season of Stranger Things!

We came across the theory when viewing a video from an Instagram account called relay_ts, who revealed the surprisingly epic way Eddie could be coming back, if the show's creators keep drawing their inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons.

Brace yourself, it’s going to get a bit geeky.

In the clip, which has amassed over 230 THOUSAND likes since it was posted last Wednesday, the poster draws parallels between Eddie and a character named Kas the Bloody-Handed (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

Unlike Eddie, the DnD character originally served as Vecna’s lieutenant, before being betrayed by his master.

Kas was subsequently thrown into the ‘Negative Energy Plane’ (which sounds awfully similar to the Upside Down) and turned into a vampire.

Remember, Eddie supposedly died after being attacked by bat-like creatures...!

After coming close to death, Kas betrays his former master, cutting off his left hand and stabbing him in the head, destroying his physical body.

While there is more to the character in the boardgame’s lore, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Duffer Brothers decided to give Eddie the retribution he so sorely deserves!

#JusticeForEddie

