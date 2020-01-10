Shane Warne’s Baggy Green Sells For Over $1 MILLION At Auction

Every day we hear about the different ways our community is coming together to raise money for those affected by the ongoing bushfires.

Today, cricket legend Shane Warne has announced that his prestigious baggy green cap has sold in a charity auction for a whopping $1,007,500!

“Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️” he wrote on Twitter.



Warnie opened up bidding on Monday and quickly saw offers climb, reaching $650,500 last night, before back and forth bidding saw the number shoot past $1 million by this morning’s 10am deadline.

In his initial auction announcement, Warnie said he hoped the beloved cap he wore during his test career was able to “raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need”

"The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all.

“Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too. Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis.

“This has lead me to auction of my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my test career (when I wasn’t wearing my white floppy hat).

“I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need. Please go to the link in my bio and make a bid & help me to donate a big cheque ! Thankyou so much ❤️ #australianbushfires”

