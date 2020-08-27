Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young Takes Aim at Chrissy Teigen

Heather Rae Young has slammed Chrissy Teigen's claims that Selling Sunset's Real Estate Agents may be fake

Any show that serves us drama on and off the screen, is a show that we can get around. One show that is absolutely serving us at the moment, is Netflix's Selling Sunset.

Just last week Chrissy Teigen started watching the show and joined fans obsessively talking about it on social media, but she had us question the legitimacy of the show when she commented.

"I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol have our agents, who I have obsessively asked."



Stars of the show were furious that it sparked fans questioning their background and qualifications. Heather Rae Young was offended by the implication that the show and herself and other cast members were not legitimate, she opened up in a recent interview saying:

'I've been with The Oppenheim Group since 2015. I sold my first house within three months of having my license. It was a $7.2 million house.'

She didn't stop there, and she hasn't been the only cast member to slam Chrissy Teigen's claims:





