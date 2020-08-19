There's A Major Plothole in Netflix's Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset is the latest Netflix reality craze, which involves lavish LA houses, elite real estate agents, and a whole heap of drama. What's not to love?

It's done so well on the platform, that it's been trending, had numerous memes created about it, and has recently been renewed for a fourth season.

But while we've been basking in the drama and picking out our dream houses, it turns out we missed noticing a major plot hole.

It was former model and Twitter Queen, Chrissy Teigen who was the first to bring the gaping hole in the show to our attention, and although it won't stop us devouring season 4 when it drops, it has definitely changed the way we watch the show.

