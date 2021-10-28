Ronni From Love Island Responds To The Reaction From His 'Milking It' Comment

Oofa! Ronni has been dumped from the Love Island villa alongside Ari in a shocking double dumping last night!

We recently spoke to Ari, and we also managed to pull Ronni for a chat about his time in the villa, if he saw the dumping coming and what on EARTH was he thinking with his 'milking it' comment?!

He also tells us about his random dance moves! Find out everything here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!