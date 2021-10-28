Love Island's Ari Weighs In On If Emily Has Genuine Feelings For Taku

Another night, another dumping! Unfortunately, Ari was chosen by the guys to be dumped from the villa in last night's Love Island episode.

We spoke to Ari to find out how she's feeling, what she thought about Ronni's recent comments and her thoughts on Emily going for Taku: is it genuine?

Want to listen to what Ari had to say?

