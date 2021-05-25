PSA: We've Found A Hilarious Bachelorette Musical To Watch While You Wait For The Next Season!

If you are anything like us and just simply can't wait to see Brooke Blurton as Australia's next Bachelorette, we bet you'll love to watch this hilarious Bachie musical in the meantime!

Cause honestly, what's the difference?

Meet Carla. The 34-year-old, single, Virgo, outgoing, straightforward, Cabaret Artist who is looking for love... still.

Her award-winning Cabaret Adelaide Fringe Show, The Catchelorette is a musical comedy show where she exposes everything you need to know about love, relationships, dating, and calling out the over-produced edits which have ruined love (for most people) thanks to reality tv production!

Her performance is inspired by true events and will no doubt become the musical soundtrack to your life. So, if you've ever been in love, out of love, looking for love, or happily ever single, this cabaret show is for you.

The show will be on at Nexus for two nights only (Sat 5th June, 6pm and Sat 12th June, 9pm) and will consist of 60 hilarious minutes, you can grab your tickets here and if you'd love a sneaky discount code, we've got it.

All you need to do is pop the secret code word "Catch" in the promo section at the checkout and thank us later!

Carla will captivate you with her musical stylings and charm and who knows... you might just fall in love yourself!