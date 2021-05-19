Brooke Blurton Is Officially Our New 2021 Bachelorette!

Just when we thought the whole Bachie format was getting a little stale and repetitive, Network 10 have announced Brooke Blurton as our new Bachelorette and we’re suddenly awake!!

Brooke wrote in a statement this morning:

“I am so ready for this. I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience.

“My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for.”

After six seasons starring hetero women and a lack of cultural diversity, the 26-year-old Noongar-Yamatji woman will also be our first bisexual Bachelorette!

Brooke is a youth worker from WA who of course became a fan favourite on both Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 2.

We can’t wait to see Brooke find love in front of our eyes!

