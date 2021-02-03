PSA: We've Discovered The Easiest Way To Cook Dumplings At Home!

We've all been there, learning to cook and kinda fumbling our way through hoping we're actually getting the steps right!

Well, thanks to the legends at PodcastOne Australia, we now have an actual cooking podcast called, Cooking With Richo who of course, is one of our favourite celebrity chefs, Adrian Richardson aka Richo!

In this podcast episode, Richo teaches you the best (and easiest!) way to cook dumplings at home, take a listen below!

If the above didn't make you want to jump into the kitchen, we don't know what will. All you need is the following:

12+ dumplings (store-bought or homemade)

4 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

4 Tbs cornflour, ¼ cup water

A pair of tongs

Small mixing spoon

Non-stick fry pan

And if you want more delicious, mouth-watering tips and tricks like this, just head here!

There are so many more tasty recipes to come, all you gotta do is download the PodcastOne App, head into the kitchen, hit play and start cooking with Richo.

Bon Appétit!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.