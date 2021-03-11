PSA: The Bachelorette's On The Hunt For Their Next Set Of Reality TV Victims For 2021

It felt like only yesterday we were watching our favourite sisters on their journey for love, which spoiler, didn't end well for either of them...

Or if you're feeling more optimistic after watching Georgia Love's wedding and want to yourself through the absolute ringer on national TV in search of your ~true~ love, The Bachelorette is officially on the hunt for 2021.

And judging by the requirements, we are assuming they are also potentially looking for their next Bachelorette as the application asks for both men and women between the ages of 23 to 35!

They also ask applicants to be available to be filmed roughly from mid-June to mid-August of 2021 and may take up to 12 weeks!

In the grand scheme of things, if we found love in 12 weeks we'd be pretty stoked. You can do the dirty and sign yourself (or a mate) up here!

