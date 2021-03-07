Georgia Love & Lee Elliott Tied The Knot In A Perfect Tasmanian Ceremony Over The Weekend!

The Bachelorette's Georgia Love and her chosen suitor, Lee Elliott, have tied the knot in a lavish Tasmanian wedding!

The couple were initially set back with COVID restrictions., but were finally able to make it official over the weekend at the beautiful Frogmore Creek Winery.

Georgia wore a strapless custom-made wedding gown by Jason Grech and Lee wore a white tuxedo by YSG Tailors.

But what's special about Jason Grech being responsible for Georgia Love's wedding dress is that they dressed her the day she met Lee on The Bachelorette in 2016! HOW CUTE IS THAT!

We can't get over the adorable pics from their special day either. Have a look here:

This is a fairytale wedding:

Congratulations Georgia & Lee - our hearts are full!

