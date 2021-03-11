Prince William Has Broken His Silence Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

It’s been several days since the world watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spill a hefty amount of tea surrounding the Royal Family in their interview with Oprah.

Since the interview aired, the only peep we’ve heard from the Palace was this statement released on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, which said that the issues raised in the interview “particularly that of race” were “concerning,” and that the they will address the matter privately.

Now, Prince William has broken his silence regarding the claims. During an appearance at School 21 in London, a reported asked if the Royal Family was racist, to which the Duke of Cambridge replied: “We are very much not a racist family.”

When the future King was also asked if he had spoken to his brother since the interview aired, he confirmed: “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

The highly-anticipated tell-all chat with Oprah saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recount their experience within the British Royal Family and explain what drove them to step away.

The pair mentioned issues surrounding race, security, and a lack of support from the family when lies about Meghan were spread by the press. The Duchess also revealed she suffered a severe battle with her mental health, and even experienced suicidal thoughts.

During the Duke and Duchess’s sit down with Oprah, Meghan said there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark [baby Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

Since the interview, Oprah has shared that Prince Harry confirmed the comments were not made by the Queen or Prince Phillip.

