The Royal Family Has Released A Statement Following Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Interview

The Royal Family have released their first statement this morning, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

The highly-anticipated interview saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recount their experience within the British Royal Family and explain what drove them to step away.

The pair mentioned issues surrounding race, security, and a lack of support from the family when lies about Meghan were spread by the press. The Duchess also revealed she suffered a severe battle with her mental health, and even experienced suicidal thoughts.

Now, Buckingham Palace has released the following statement on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may var, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

During the Duke and Duchess’s sit down with Oprah, Meghan said there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark [baby Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

Since the interview, Oprah has shared that Prince Harry confirmed the comments were not made by the Queen or Prince Phillip.

