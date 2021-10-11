OMG! Love Island Australia Just Dropped This MASSIVE Bombshell!

Here at Hit Entertainment, we're SO excited for Love Island Australia to premiere tonight, and just when we thought the first look couldn't get any better, we've been treated to a MASSIVE bombshell!

We've already shared the news about the official fashion partner for this year's season, but this information you're about to learn is next level.

This season is going to be like no other, and there's a pretty big reason why.

We chat through the first Islanders and, the big bombshell that will change everything:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!