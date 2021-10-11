Love Island Australia Have Announced Their Fashion Partner For Bomb AF Outfits!

Get ready, Islanders! Not only are there going to be sexy new singles to feast your eyes on, we're also going to be soaking up the best outfits that we can purchase ourselves!

Love Island Australia has announced their fashion partner for 2021 and it's none other than Showpo!

The partnership will show the Islanders wearing the latest spring/summer looks and swim collections, and they'll be supplying most of the clothes to them over all episodes! Think party and occasion wear, and, of course, casual poolside outfits.

If there's one thing we DO know, it's that you'll be want to be seen in these stylish pieces as the weather warms and restrictions lift! We do have to give a shout-out to Showpo's inclusive size offering, which caters for sizes 4-20, so no one misses out. We're happy to see it!

Love Island kicks off tonight, Monday October 11 at 8:45pm on 9 and 9NOW.

What Do Couples EAT On Love Island & Can They Get Spray Tans?

