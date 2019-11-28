Nutrionists Say Pizza Is A Better Breakfast Choice Than Cereal

If you are staring into the depths of your fridge and trying to justify having cold leftover pizza for breakfast, they we’re about to give you a reason to go right ahead with that decision.

Because according to some experts, pizza is actually a relatively healthy breakfast choice.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN told The Daily Meal. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

“Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash,” Amer added.

Now to be clear, this doesn’t mean pizza is a healthier choice than all breakfast foods. But it is healthier than most sugary cereals. So go on. Eat the pizza.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Concert In The Clouds - Every Sunday In December!

Find out more about Concert In The Clouds HERE.